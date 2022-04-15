You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
From dog-friendly spray cheese to peanut butter, there's an array of spreadable treats pup parents rely on to reward their furry friends — or keep them occupied. Peanut butter, in particular, is a favorite of my rescue dog, Miso. Whenever I make a breakfast smoothie or slice up apples for a protein-filled mid-day snack, his feathery tail starts wagging nonstop. Clearly, this is something pet start-up Diggs knows all too well. The NYC-based company started with pet crates designed to be better for pets and their humans and later launched some of the most delicious, spreadable treats made especially for your pup. The brand also makes beautifully-designed travel carriers, chic collars, leashes, and more. With every product, Diggs is on a mission to empower both pets and humans to live their best lives — and to do so in style.
Because Miso is a very good boy, I enlisted him to sample an array of Diggs single-protein, limited-ingredient treat spreads. (It's a ruff job, but someone has to do it.) Ahead, read along as my dog taste-tests two top-rated flavors from the brand.
As soon as I unboxed the samples generously provided by Diggs, I couldn't help but feel like the jars wouldn't look out of place on the shelves of a Whole Foods or a farmers' market. The Gold'n Delicious variety smells and looks exactly like Skippy peanut butter, but the label says it’s not for human consumption. Fiiiiiiine, I’ll stick to almond butter in my smoothies. The spread's target audience, Miso, immediately expressed interest as soon as I removed the plastic cap and paper seal. I scooped out a tiny amount into Miso’s favorite Kong toy. He took all of half a second to go in on the spread-filled wheel of joy. If your dog loves "hunting" for his treats, then Diggs is perfect; a tiny amount is all you need to get your pup hyped, and it's ideal for things like interactive games and toys made for stretching playtime.
The second Diggs flavor on deck was Health Nut, which is made with peanuts, apples, honey, spirulina, parsley, and coconut oil. In addition to using this as a sweet treat while I ran through Miso's array of tricks, I found that he enjoyed this as a meal topper for his morning bowl of kibble as well. While you should always check with your vet before adding a new supplement to your pet's diet, spirulina is generally viewed as safe to give to dogs in the proper amount and may provide anti-inflammatory benefits. (My pup previously sampled Chippin's spirulina-infused biscuits, and couldn't get enough.)
When it comes to taking care of a pet, I personally don't mind splurging on delicious, healthy food and treats that my dog will love — feed 'em like family, you know? While yes, an-all kibble diet would definitely be easier on my budget, I honestly love treating Miso to his bougie, fresh-food diet. At $14 per jar, these are definitely in the premium dog treat category compared to less expensive options from mass brands. However, since I only use less than a teaspoon per serving, I envision each one lasting a long time. (In fact, I'll probably gift one to my parents' pup to ensure one doesn't go to waste.) In short, Diggs definitely gets two thumbs (er...paws) up from our household.
