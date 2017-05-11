There are some things in life we may never know the difference between: jam and jelly, spaghetti and bucatini, Kim Kardashian and... all these other people. And when it comes to beauty, chances are you've asked this question before: What the hell is the difference between eau de toilette and eau de parfum? (And how do you pronounce it, while we're on the subject?)
According to Ni'Kita Wilson, certified cosmetic chemist and founder of Skinects, "Eau de parfum is more concentrated than eau de toilette. You have more of the actual fragrance oil in a parfum than a toilette. Eau de toilettes tend to be more watered down." Because of that, you can almost always expect parfums to be more expensive — but last longer.
Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Are you into strong scents that will stick around on your skin for hours? Then an eau de parfum might be the thing for you. Do you prefer your fragrances to be barely there? Then reach for an eau de toilette. Not sure what to grab? We've rounded up our favorite fruity, musky, and fresh versions of each in the slides ahead.