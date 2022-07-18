Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was definitely an expectation for me to attend college. I was a smart kid and very early on began to measure my self-worth based on being “the smart kid.” All of the “straight-A student” pressure I had in high school was definitely self-inflicted. My parents struggled with how to handle college for me because I wanted to apply to a lot of private universities that they couldn't afford to send me to. I ended up going to an in-state private school that gave me cheaper tuition because I was in-state. I took out roughly $20,000 over four years, which was the max I could take out under my own name. My parents took out additional loans, but I don't know how much they took out. By the time I was applying for graduate school, I had a much better sense of “if I go to this school, I'm going to be in this much more debt.” I went to a public university for grad school and only had to take out $20,000 for the whole degree, which covered tuition and living expenses.