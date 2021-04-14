Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn't teach me anything about money, which I'm a little bitter about now. My parents observed pretty traditional gender roles; my mom was a stay-at-home mom and my dad was the primary breadwinner and took care of all the finances. Turns out my dad was awful with money and they were in a ton of debt that no one knew about until he died, and my mom and I had to learn how to handle money together. We always had the best and the newest of everything: cars, technology, clothes, etc… so I guess, if anything, they taught me that it's much better to be financially stable with less of a focus on material things than it is to be drowning in debt with no transparency about finances in your relationship.