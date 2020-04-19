9 a.m. — Y. came to bed around 4 last night but I wake up and hear him in the kitchen. He has a bad habit of thinking he won't be able to fall back asleep after getting up in the middle of the night and just starting his day instead. I get up and low and behold, he's already half a pot of coffee in. I pour myself some and we hang until A. joins us and we all get breakfast sandwiches. It's the same spot from the other day, so I get the same wrap — turkey, egg whites, spinach, and avocado. A. pays. I've hung out with these guys since college and it's always been like this. No one ever really splits the bill or venmos each other, we all just pick up various tabs as we go. They also make way more than me so I don't think they care too much about paying the bill more often than I do. Either that or I'm a huge mooch and they're nicer than I thought.