Our denim is our armor. It goes into battle with us almost every day and makes us feel sexy, confident, and ready to take on anything. That said, after months (and years) of weekly wear, it inevitably begins to lose some of its charm. While we're always a little blue (pun intended) when it comes time to part with our tried-and-true pieces once they start to falter, the opportunity to shop brand-new jeans, jackets, and jumpsuits usually perks us right back up.
To help restore our lineups to their former glory, we've rounded up the season's very best in long-lasting, high-quality denim — all courtesy of AG. From a bold red jean jacket that makes traditional washes literally pale in comparison to a pair of dark-wash cropped flares that are even more flattering than our go-to skinnies, these elevated, expertly faded and frayed staples are the ammo we need to take on spring in stride — and dodge every boring #OOTD along the way.
