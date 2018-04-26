Our denim is our armor. It goes into battle with us almost every day and makes us feel sexy, confident, and ready to take on anything. That said, after months (and years) of weekly wear, it inevitably begins to lose some of its charm. While we're always a little blue (pun intended) when it comes time to part with our tried-and-true pieces once they start to falter, the opportunity to shop brand-new jeans, jackets, and jumpsuits usually perks us right back up.