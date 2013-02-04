It’s no secret that jeans are an Angeleno staple. But in this denim-clad city, it can be a challenge to assert your indigo individuality. No one enjoys showing up to dinner or drinks inadvertently matching their bestie (the whole “twinsies!” charade isn’t fooling anyone).
So, if you're looking to ditch the double-denim vision, consider customized jeans from our friends at Denim Refinery. The go-to folks for overhauling jean cast-offs just opened a sick new brick and mortar in DTLA for your perusing pleasure — we're talking shorts, jackets, and skinnies galore! Or, if you've got a piece that's been collecting dust in your closet, hand it over for some editing, and you're guaranteed a fab upgrade. Dye them, wax them, or distress them — just don't expect to recognize them!
Photo: Via Denim Refinery
