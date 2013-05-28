We can picture it now: those thrilling afternoons when the new Delia's catalog would arrive in the mail, its pages primed and ready for a generation of fresh-faced teens to absorb every last inspirational detail. And though you may not have torn through one of those catalogs recently, there are still scoops to be found in our former sartorial stomping grounds. Take these adorable chevron-stripe tanks — the knotted front and just-70s-enough vibe makes them perfect for high-waisted jeans or denim cutoffs, and they've got a free-and-easy feel that fits perfectly with a summer wardrobe in Washington. Bonus: They're less than $25 each. We think these are a pretty safe investment. Hey, older and wiser, right?