Gone are the days when we were too busy being out-and-about to notice our cluttered homes and general lack of organizational skills . Now we're stuck inside, trying to make the most of our increasingly cramped dwellings . The key to any organized space is, as Marie Kondo once put it , that everything must have a place. With that in mind, we pulled together a collection of aesthetically-pleasing storage boxes that will help minimize the stuff and maximize the joy inside your living quarters.