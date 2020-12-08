Gone are the days when we were too busy being out-and-about to notice our cluttered homes and general lack of organizational skills. Now we're stuck inside, trying to make the most of our increasingly cramped dwellings. The key to any organized space is, as Marie Kondo once put it, that everything must have a place. With that in mind, we pulled together a collection of aesthetically-pleasing storage boxes that will help minimize the stuff and maximize the joy inside your living quarters.
From wicker baskets to fabric containers and foldable boxes, the lineup ahead is ready to shelter all of your blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, bathroom essentials, or WHATEVER, in streamlined style. Click on to shop the storage solutions that Marie Kondo herself would approve of.
