20 Gifts That Will Spark Joy For Your Most Organized Loved Ones

This year has turned us into home chefs, Zoom savants, and TikTok connoisseurs, but it's also forced us to take a good hard look at our homes. For some, this has meant abandoning tiny apartments in big cities in favor of more space, while others have become masters at deciding what does and does not spark joy. For those with friends and family that have spent the pandemic color coding, rearranging, and binging Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, this one's for you. Ahead, the best gifts for your most organized friend (or your brother who really needs to learn how to keep track of his things).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.