Critics Say KonMari Is Wasteful. So Where’s The Outrage About The Home Edit’s Conspicuous Consumption?

When Tidying Up was released on Netflix, I only watched part of the first episode. Since I was already familiar with the KonMari method, I didn’t feel like I was learning much. (Emotional makeover shows are also not something I enjoy — I white-knuckled it through one episode of Queer Eye before feeling too uncomfortable to continue.) But after watching several episodes of Get Organized back to back, I needed a palette cleanser and decided to give it another go. Both shows feature the stock ‘before and after’ shots popular in every kind of makeover show. But after the bright, hyper-organized spaces of The Home Edit, Tidying Up’s actually felt a bit drab at first. Yes, there was less stuff, but the spaces felt like the same uncool suburban homes that they were before. It made me think of my own house. If you were to stop by (or, I guess, get a tour on Zoom), I doubt you’d say that it's particularly clean. There's a sink full of dishes, shoes under my desk and bed, and piles of unfolded clothes (both clean and dirty) are regular fixtures. The difference for me, at this point, feels internal. Cleaning up, whether it’s a dirty kitchen or a pile of important papers, feels, for the most part, effortless. I am freed from the anxiety of wanting to hold onto everything. I appreciate my home more as I look around at the things I have chosen, carefully and intentionally, for it. There isn’t a big, sexy “after” reveal, or even a moment of catharsis. But finding out I no longer need that, as it turns out, is its own kind of release.