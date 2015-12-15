We’ve never really been adamant followers of occasion-based dressing. In our book, a sequin skirt can be worn with sneakers to brunch, a bustier layered over a tee is ideal for a dinner party, and there’s athleisure for the office. You get the picture. So despite metallics’ ability to throw some shimmer on a "going-out" ensemble, we see no need for it to be confined to your closet during the light of day.
Inspired by ALDO footwear — either by way of patent finishes, sparkly embellishments, or straight-up silver that traditionally call to mind a festive affair — we created six reflective outfits that are meant to be worn whenever, ahead. With no Champagne popping or disco theme party required, consider them as an excuse to glisten as you wish.
Should you feel so inclined as to recreate these any-which-way metallic looks for an upcoming holiday party, that's fine, too — we'd just rather not wait.
