Made of a soft, cozy cotton jersey, with a flattering bodice that cinched, but didn't suffocate, and with a flowing skirt that kissed the floor, the maxi-dress was probably the best thing to happen to summer fashion since deodorant was invented. It looked extra-fancy while being deceivingly comfortable. The only problem is that now, in 2016, maxi-dresses aren't really in stores anymore. Do a quick search on Shopstyle or Polyvore and you'll notice that the pages and pages of available maxi dresses have been reduced to just a handful.
But instead of resigning yourself to a summer of no new dresses, please note that the maxi-dress has ushered in a new style of frock that's reminiscent of everything you loved — but better. We're calling it the daytime gown. It's long (hems are anywhere between a midi and a maxi), dramatically flowy, and made in materials that are a bit fancier than cotton jersey. They can be body-skimming or tent-like — the point is that with a little more structure (and a heel), they could be cocktail attire. But paired with flats, sunglasses, and a glass of rosé, they're definitely a.m. appropriate. Click through to see how maxi lovers are surviving this summer.