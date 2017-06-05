We'll be honest: We spend a big chunk of our mornings trying to put together the kind of outfit that can carry us from sunrise to sunset. You know, that magic combo that suits everything from a mimosa-fueled brunch to afternoon hangs in the park to tacos and a concert with our S.O., without so much as a shoe swap in between. With summer coming in hot, it's crucial to get a few of these effortless day-to-night looks in our arsenal, stat — because, let's be real, nothing's more annoying than postponing a spontaneous rooftop rosé date to "go home and change really fast."
So, in an effort to permanently nix that midday wardrobe change, we've put together four on-trend and fuss-free outfits that work regardless of where our summer fun-days take us. This season, we're gravitating toward gingham anything, unique florals, and shoes guaranteed to keep our feet happy for hours on end, like the latest batch from Clarks. Now that we've got our looks down, all we've gotta do is start making plans.