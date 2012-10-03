David Yurman gives us a reason to get our bling on (as if we needed one). Check out the sample sale Thursday October 11 through Sunday October 14 at The Altman Building, 135 West 18th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues). 10% of proceeds go to breast cancer research! (David Yurman)
Lots of people come to New York to discover who they really are. Hopefully, they're not looking at these Speck phone cover ads, or else they may never figure it out. (BuzzFeed)
Breaking dawn and not breaking up...K-stew and R-patz are set to make their first public appearance together since "the incident" on October 28 at the Twilight premiere. (People)
Eva Longoria's dramatic wardrobe, Blake Lively's wedding gown, New York Jets apparel — Marchesa knows no limits. Would you wear this designer Swarovski-studded jersey on game day? (InStyle)
You don't need a golden ticket to check out the new Fine & Raw factory opening in Bushwick, but you can definitely expect a Wonka-like experience with a "Chocolate Jungle" and a behind-the-scenes look at the deliciousness-making process.No word on Oompa Loompas yet. (Grub Street)
Photo: Courtesy of David Yurman
