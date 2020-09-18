9:30 a.m. — The cleaning service comes to do the house so I pack up my laptop, a small folding table, and an exercise ball to sit on as an office chair and move it all to an unused guest bedroom so that E. and I can work while they're here. I have some misgivings about having my house cleaned during the pandemic and for months I paid my cleaner as I normally would even though she wasn't coming to clean. I would have kept that up indefinitely but near the beginning of July the number of active cases for my county was only at two so my cleaner asked if we could resume services with protections in place. She and her staff wear masks and gloves and E. and I stay in the guest bedroom the entire time that they're here with the door closed. When weather allows, I keep my windows open. I'm still not entirely comfortable with it but my cleaner was insistent to resume services, so this is the arrangement that we have. $75