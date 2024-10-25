Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely, even though it feels irrational at times. I make a great income and I have a great safety net in my own assets, my fiancé and my family. I haven’t had a healthy relationship with work for the vast majority of my career so my high earnings feel temporary, even though I’ve almost always been a high earner. I struggled in my first job out of college, which involved long hours and often dismissive managers, and I feel enormous anxiety about returning to that position because of money. Today, I’m planning a wedding, hoping to have children soon and exploring the housing market. It sometimes feels like I need to grab all the money I can while I can, before I completely burn out. It’s not a healthy approach. It doesn’t help that I feel guilt about just the thought of not making this career in tech work, because of how it could affect my family and future children. My fiancé thinks that I should leave my job given my stress levels but I feel hesitant about the large trade-offs in goals like paying for my children’s education and experiences.