So, How Is It Really? A Manicure Cynic Puts Semi-Cured Nail Strips To The Test

Satisfied with the length and placement of the strips, I plugged in the LED lamp (which, conveniently enough, has a USB port) and pushed the button, which turns on the light for 45 seconds. (For a full minute of light, you hold down the button longer.) In 45 seconds, my nails were completely dry to the touch — a blessing for an antsy person like myself — but I still found myself behaving in the same paranoid fashion I would if my nails had been freshly painted. This changed when I found some steel wool under the sink and scraped it across the surface of my nails to test them out. Nothing — not even a scratch.