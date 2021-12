So, How Is It Really? A Manicure Cynic Puts Semi-Cured Nail Strips To The Test

It’s extremely rare for me to get a manicure . I can’t justify it, especially when I already allot a large chunk of my time (and budget) to regular gel pedicures waxes , and facials . And I dread sitting in a salon chair for what feels like hours, unable to flip through a tabloid or scroll through Instagram because my hands are confined to a heat lamp. Even rarer? Doing my nails myself. I simply cannot paint my own nails — the last time I attempted to was nearly two years ago, and they were done so poorly, my fingers resembled a Jackson Pollock painting (and it became a running joke among my friend group). So, with the exception of a few special occasions per year — holidays and weddings — I wear my nails short and unpolished. And yes, the irony of being a beauty editor who is objectively bad at nails and never gets manicures is not lost on me.