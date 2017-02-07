We’re Digging This Smoky Take On A Traditional Cat-Eye

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Graphic shapes, itty bitty flicks, colored liner — there are countless ways to jazz up your run-of-the-mill cat-eye. This one, however, might just be our favorite. After years of tracing on crisp, clean wings, we decided to opt for something a little smokier. Above, feast your eyes on a sultry, graphic eye that that's so easy to recreate.
Step 1. Using a dense shadow brush, create a base for your wing with matte grey eyeshadow.
Step 2. Grab an eyeliner brush and some black gel liner. Draw a graphic wing on top of your gray base.
Step 3. Gently pat a shimmery black eyeshadow on top of your liner. This will improve the longevity of your liner and create a smoky texture.
Step 4. Tightline your eyes with black eyeliner and apply a mixture of the black and grey eyeshadows to your lower lashline for definition.
Step 5. Finish off the look with a few coats of mascara and nude lip color.
