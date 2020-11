In a weird year that keeps getting weirder, we've come to accept the out-of-the-ordinary as, well, ordinary. That includes everything from telecommuting out of our bedroom offices to attending Zoom-dinner dates at the hottest new restaurant in town ( our coffee tables ). For all the singles out there, pivoting from late-night bar meet-ups to virtual courting has been a transition. But, it's also had its perks: all you need to worry about in the dressing-up department is your top half — meaning, you can keep the comfy sweatpants on or go completely pantless and no one will know the difference.