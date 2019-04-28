We spend a lot of time wearing our online-shopping-blinders; repeat-visiting certain sites for designated purchases and rarely ever branching outside of the search box. So, when we turned off our product tunnel-vision during a routine hunt through a certain home goods site, what came into focus surprised us: World Market's motherlode of affordable gifting material that extends far beyond furniture and decor finds.
If you've exhausted the usual-site-suspects for Mother's Day shopping, then this well-stocked destination (usually hit up for budget-friendly rugs to headboards and dining essentials) is a breath of fresh purchase inspiration. We rounded up our favorite treasures, from stylish straw hats and totes to gilded wine-stopper and charm sets, that will come as a unique surprise to the honorary giftee on her special day. All of the colorful goods ahead are priced for well under $100 and span across categories of vibrant cotton hand towels, terrazzo-speckled cheese boards, beignet mix straight from NOLA, hammered-silver statement earrings, and onward.
Take off your browsing-blinders in honor of the upcoming May 12 occasion and scroll on to shop the fresher-perspective presents your mom will love.
