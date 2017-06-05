This Is The Home Product You Need To Have A Fun Summer Outdoors

We don't know about you, but our idea of the perfect summer involves plenty of downtime under the sun. Second to the beach, the outdoor spaces in our homes are where we get the most Vitamin D intake. The best summertime memories are created at backyard barbecues or jam sessions on the patio — preferably with a chilled glass of rosé or sangria in hand.
One home product that comes in particularly handy during these seasonal fêtes? Folding chairs. As far as outdoor chairs go, retractable ones can be both stylish and storage-friendly. To kickstart your summer of being the hostess with the mostest, we've found 10 of the cutest chairs to dress up your al fresco haven.