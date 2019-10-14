Dog Halloween Costumes So Cute That Your Pet Will Outshine You

It's the spooky season! And that goes for you and your dog. Why stop at finding the perfect Halloween costume for yourself when you can find adorable costumes for your dog as well? We've searched the internet – and almost died from cuteness overload – to find some adorable and clever Halloween costumes for your dog to feel extra festive.
Whether you choose to coordinate your costume with your dog or just want to get a quick t photo for Instagram, brands have really started to get into the Halloween spirit with their pet costume selection. Gone are the days when you'd have to get crafty and make a costume by hand or re-fashion one of your old costumes. If anything, you might get jealous of all the costume choices your dog has.
Your dog could go as a famous character from a film, another animal, or their favorite food you tell them they can't have no matter how much begging they do. There are so many possibilities! The only thing that will haunt you is not dressing your dog up for Halloween.
Click through to see some of the most adorable dog costumes the internet has to offer.