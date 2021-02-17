Occupation: Customer Success Manager

Industry: SaaS

Age: 27

Location: Alexandria, VA

My Salary: $85,000

My Husband's Salary: $123,000

Net Worth: $817,000 (Retirement balance: $325,000 (my husband, F., and I each having approximately half between 401(k)s and Roth IRAs). We've been contributing since we started working and began maxing 401(k) (pre-tax) three years ago. We also began maxing Roth contributions last year and have 4% employer matches. Home equity: $268,000. We bought our townhouse in 2017 with a down payment of $130,000 and we currently owe $297,000 on our mortgage. When we bought, our income was lower and we started with a 30-year mortgage; last year we refinanced to a 15-year and since then, have dumped an additional $40,000 and shaved two years off of it, so we are on track to have it paid off before I turn 40. Savings account: $66,000 in a joint high-yield savings account. This is our emergency fund. Checking accounts: $47,000. Need to move some of this into savings or investments. Non-retirement brokerage accounts: $111,000, about evenly divided into individual accounts for F. and me.)

Debt: $297,000 (This is our mortgage. No student loans and while we put most of our expenses on credit cards, we pay off the balances in full every month.)

My Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,704

My Husband's Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,708

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $2,507

HOA Dues: $222

Property Taxes: $6,300 annually (we recently closed out our escrow account and pay taxes directly to the city)

Condo Insurance: $372 annually (this will sound low compared to those in fee-simple homes, but because we don't own our roof/the exterior of our townhouse it's quite inexpensive and our community's master policy covers the rest.)

Savings Contribution:~$2,000

Utilities: $140

WiFi: $81

Cell Phone: $35 (I am on my parents' plan and F. has a cheap Google plan.)

Gym: $14 (F. and I share a Peloton digital subscription)

Pet Expenses: $300

Car Insurance/Tax: $643 annually (for F.'s car only, my parent's purchased my car in full in my name and I am on their car insurance policy)

Home Security Subscriptions: $130 annually

Jewelry Insurance: $204 annually

Chase Sapphire Reserve Annual Fee: $550, but $300 of that gets credited back to travel, and with the other credits they have now for DoorDash and Peloton, the card almost pays for itself.

Entertainment Subscriptions: $0, we use F.'s parents