11:30 a.m. — I have a couple more orange slices, some chocolate chips, and of course, water. The views are gorgeous so I text my parents some pictures.



12:45 p.m. — Back in the parking lot! Not too shabby of a time. I change into a less sweaty shirt and take off my boots and socks. All of my toenails are still here! I repack my car and head home for the day.



2 p.m. — On my way back, I stop for a post-hike treat I've been looking forward to all day: a large cherry limeade from Sonic. It's delicious and refreshing and exactly what I need. I have about another hour of my drive left and I'm getting tired, so I put on a podcast to make the time go by faster. $2.05



4 p.m. — Home! Shower time. After I'm clean, I heat up a burrito from Safeway. I keep them in my freezer for emergency snacks. I refill my water, take my limeade and laptop to bed, and take a quick nap while New Girl plays in the background.



7:30 p.m. — All right, so that was not a quick nap — it was basically a mini sleep. My apartment is a mess, but I don't have the energy to clean right now. I think I'm about to start my period, so with that plus hiking today I decide to order pizza. I drive to pick it up and eat four slices while watching The Great British Baking Show. I have a fudgesicle for dessert. $24.04



9:30 p.m. — I end up on TikTok and text my boyfriend, D., for a bit. He went hiking with some friends today and they are just making it home. Granted they started later and stopped for dinner before heading back, but still, that's a long day. Despite my nap, I'm very tired and I have a slight headache. I pop some ibuprofen, turn on my fan and white noise, and fall asleep by 10.



Daily Total: $81.09