6:30 a.m. — Wake up to dogs barking... it's too early for this. Roll over only to get pounced on by a cat... guess I'm NOT sleeping in today. I grab my phone and see an invite to a 9 a.m. mandatory company meeting. Sigh, I knew this was coming. I head into the bathroom where my husband is and tell him about the invite — I assume I'm getting laid off today, but we both agree to not freak out until I know for sure. I take the dogs out, feed them and the cats, make sure everyone has clean water, and then head back to the bathroom. I wash my face, do my skin care (Naturium cleansing gel, Korean brand HA, random eye cream, Naturium moisturizer, Lancer sunscreen), and start putting on my makeup for the day. I decide to curl my hair, so if I do get laid off, at least I will look good. I throw on leggings and a sweatshirt and grab my overnight oats, a yogurt cup from the fridge, and fill my Stanley cup with water before heading into my home office.