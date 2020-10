Janaé Williams, the star of Hair Me Out's latest episode, has gone through many hair phases. "I've had purple, pink, and blonde hair in my 20s," she tells us. But up until now, Williams has never truly rocked her curly hair . "My mom is Black, and my dad is Italian. They have two very different types of hair, and mine falls right in the middle," says Williams, who is finally ready to embrace her natural texture. "I love the person I am becoming and want hair that fits in with this Janaé who is coming to life."