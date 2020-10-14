Janaé Williams, the star of Hair Me Out's latest episode, has gone through many hair phases. "I've had purple, pink, and blonde hair in my 20s," she tells us. But up until now, Williams has never truly rocked her curly hair. "My mother is Black, and my dad is Italian. They have two very different types of hair, and mine falls right in the middle," says Williams, who is finally ready to embrace her natural texture. "I love the person I am becoming and want hair that fits in with this Janaé who is coming to life."
Williams went to curl expert Sabrina Ahmed of Alen M Femme Coiffure in Los Angeles to transform her hair with a custom cut. "Curls love haircuts, so once you cut them, they'll bounce up," Ahmed explained. She started by chopping a few inches off Williams' ends and then added layers throughout her hair for volume. Ahmed followed up with a hydrating treatment and expertly styled her drenched curls with creams and gels for definition.
To preserve her style, Ahmed diffused her coils on low heat, "I like to diffuse the hair upside down on low heat, so it doesn't cause much frizz," she said. The result: Shiny, glossy curls that will only get better with time. "It’s taken a long time to embrace my natural curls because I've always wanted to embrace different looks," Williams says. "But now I want to embrace the hair that God gave me."