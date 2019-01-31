Curly hair may seem resilient — it bounces back easily from any tug or pull — but in reality, your coils should come with a giant FRAGILE label. Every twist and turn makes your hair more susceptible to dryness and damage. This is especially important to keep in mind when it comes to experimenting with color, because, like most chemical treatments, permanently dyeing natural hair can result in damage when done wrong.
But if you want to enhance your hair without drastically altering your look — and your curl pattern — highlights might be up your alley. "Adding highlights gives curly hair dimension," Jaxcee, color director at Hair Rules tells Refinery29. "When curly hair is one single color, it can hide its beautiful texture. Adding a few brighter pieces (even just around the face) can make your curls pop without compromising the health of your hair."
But before you sit in any ol' salon chair on a quest for the perfect highlights, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure your hair leaves the salon healthy, happy, and — most importantly — still curly. Read ahead for everything you need to know.
