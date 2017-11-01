Looking to the brand's lineup of wardrobe essentials (think: comfy turtlenecks, super-soft leggings, and cozy accessories), we got playful with proportions, textures, and layering moves to craft four on-point outfits. Each is sensibly warm (because we’re not big fans of the chattering-teeth look around here) and uber-stylish — proving that when you have the right foundation pieces in place, pulling together a chic look that holds up in super-cold temps can be a piece of cake.