The Cropped Cardigan: A Mini Take On Fall’s Biggest Trend

What makes cardigans a fall wardrobe staple? All the appeal of your favorite knitwear… plus buttons. And in many cases, pockets. It’s a cozy sweater that can have all the sartorial bells and whistles, including (but not limited to!) fur-like collars, embroidered embellishments, and very much on-trend crochet fabrics. And just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be more to love about these chunky, funky garments, in comes the cropped cardigan: a mini take on this massive trend.
A cropped cardigan offers the fun of a traditional cardigan minus the extra fabric. It's bulky but brief and to the point. The trimmed silhouette makes this the ideal option to pair with your favorite pair of high-waisted statement pants or to layer over a fall dress without totally stealing the show. And with covetable styles from reliable retailers like Madewell, Lisa Says Gah, and more, there are tons of ways to wear the look whether you’re into something clingy and sleek or you’re after a bulkier fit. Scroll on through to find our top 9 cropped cardi picks for the season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
A cropped cardigan offers the fun of a traditional cardigan minus the extra fabric. It's bulky but brief and to the point. The trimmed silhouette makes this the ideal option to pair with your favorite pair of high-waisted statement pants or to layer over a fall dress without totally stealing the show. And with covetable styles from reliable retailers like Madewell, Lisa Says Gah, and more, there are tons of ways to wear the look whether you’re into something clingy and sleek or you’re after a bulkier fit. Scroll on through to find our top 9 cropped cardi picks for the season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement
Everlane The Cropped Cashmere Cardigan, $145
It's all about the details when it comes to this 100% cashmere cardigan: the boxy cropped fit, the deep V neckline, the three-button front, and the ribbed cuffs and hems make this a pick that's as soft as it is special.
Shop Everlane
Shop Everlane
Pastiche Pola Cardigan, $195
An already cool mini cardi in an equally cool two-tone colorway... Leave it to retailer Lisa Says Gah to deliver trends on top of trends on top of trends.
Shop Lisa Says Gah
Shop Lisa Says Gah
BDG Scoop Next Crop Cardigan, $59
Whoever said cardigans can't be sexy never saw Katie Holmes street style at its best. For a cheeky option with a textured twist, consider this option by BDG available to shop on good ol' Nordstrom. Think minimum coverage that's covered in stripes.
Shop Nordstrom
Shop Nordstrom
Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Cropped Cardigan, $59.90
Warm yet airy, casual yet chic. This luxurious alpaca number is just what your fall-to-winter wardrobe needed. Extra points for the fact that it's long-lasting and resistant to pilling.
Shop Quince
Shop Quince
H&M Faux Fur-Collar Cardigan, $29.99
Advertisement
Madewell Harwood Cableknit Mockneck Cardigan, $110
Want to test the trend without going all-in? Madewell describes this cable knit cardigan as having a "slightly cropped fit."
Shop Madewell
Shop Madewell
LA Hearts Heartbreaker Cardigan, $49.95
Reformation Angel Cashmere Cropped Cardigan, $178
The cropped cardigan trend... but make it cashmere. And party-ready. The ribbed detailing and single pearl closure of this particular pick is giving us major going-out vibes.
Shop Reformation
Shop Reformation
Mango Handmade Crochet Cardigan, $83.99
We said it once, and we'll say it again: crochet has made a comeback season thanks in part to TikTok and Tom Daley, so why not transfer the trend over to your coolest knitwear?
Shop Mango
Shop Mango