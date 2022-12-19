You know when your eyes open on a chilly morning and the only thing you want to do is stay under your toasty duvet for as long as socially acceptable? That’s the vibe we’re going for all holiday season long, and it starts with a selection of movies that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
We searched far and wide (aka the libraries of most major streaming services) to find the best cozy holiday movies the internet has to offer. Some are new, some are classics; but they're all titles you’ll want to watch sitting by the fire with a cup of cocoa, as snow falls peacefully outside, and in between various get togethers — or while you’re trying to avoid certain people during family brunch. Merry streaming.