How To Get Over THIS Common Relationship Bump

The adage, "drunken words are sober thoughts," is really only half true. "Studies have emerged to show that alcohol doesn't keep us blind to what we're doing or saying, but it rather inhibits our ability to care about the impact of our behaviors on others," Wilson says. And underlying issues that you have as a couple can be exacerbated when you're intoxicated, she says. In other words, even though you spiraled after seeing your partner talk to someone else at the bar (and you wouldn't have brought it up sober), you shouldn't ignore the fact that it made you upset. "Blaming alcohol for the cause of your fights is an oversimplification of the problem," she says. Notice if there's an underlying theme to your arguments, and talk to your partner when you're sober about how you can tackle those issues.