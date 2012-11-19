We honestly can't remember the last time a pop-up shop gave us so much L.A. pride. Cult Gaia, Crybaby Presents, and The Tappan Collective have joined forces to create COUP, a showroom shopping experience just in time for the holidays. After hearing that each L.A.-based brand would be bringing its A-game to the temporary boutique, we rewrote our entire gift list — and suggest you do the same!
Between Tappan Collective's indie-approved art and Cult Gaia's whimsical headbands, there's no sign of déjà vu gift syndrome in sight. Plus, now's the perfect time to get your paws on a piece of Crybaby Presents — ever since we featured this deigning duo in our 30 Under 30 feature, they've been making moves. Seriously, never has, "the more, the merrier!" been more true than now.
When: Now through Monday, December 31
Where: 7908 Santa Monica Boulevard (at Fairfax Avenue); no phone.
Photo: Courtesy of COUP
