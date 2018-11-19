From An Instant Pot To A Hot Tub, The Best Things To Buy At Costco's Black Friday Sale

Black Friday (plus its tech-savvy sister Cyber Monday and their philanthropically-minded cousin Giving Tuesday) is just around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you've been socking away money and scoping out prospective deals for weeks.
While Target, Amazon, and Ikea are obviously good places to look for gifts both for yourself and others this year, consider more off-the-beaten path alternatives like Costco as well. Turns out, you can buy a lot more there than bulk toilet paper. Don't believe us? Just check out the deals ahead, which include everything from a waffle maker and an Instant Pot to diamond studs and a hot tub (who knew?).
While select deals are only available to Costco members, you don't have to be one to shop most of their online sales. If you're more of an in-person shopper, keep in mind that you'll have to wait until Black Friday proper. While some stores stay open on Thanksgiving (or start their sales in the wee morning hours), Costco will be closed until 9 a.m. on November 23.