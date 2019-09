Ikea Announced Its Black Friday Deals & They're Good

Ikea's Black Friday deals will be available starting on Friday, November 23. Ikea Family Members will be able to get select furniture pieces, including some of the retailer's all-time most popular pieces , for up to 25% off. Additionally, members will be able to find select storage pieces, select bedding, and all holiday ornaments for up to 20% off. Though Ikea Family Members will find the most deals this Black Friday , you don't necessarily have to sign up for the rewards program to get some savings. All shoppers will get $25 off any purchase of $100 or more during the sales event.