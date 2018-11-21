Ikea Announced Its Black Friday Deals & They're Good

Many holiday shoppers have already hit up Ikea for some pre-Black Friday savings at the retailer's "Make Room for Celebration" event, but what about those who still want saving during the year's biggest shopping day? Ikea has that covered, too. The home goods chain just announced its 2018 Black Friday deals, and they're so good, they may even lure early shoppers back for more savings.
Ikea's Black Friday deals will be available starting on Friday, November 23. Ikea Family Members will be able to get select furniture pieces, including some of the retailer's all-time most popular pieces, for up to 25% off. Additionally, members will be able to find select storage pieces, select bedding, and all holiday ornaments for up to 20% off. Though Ikea Family Members will find the most deals this Black Friday, you don't necessarily have to sign up for the rewards program to get some savings. All shoppers will get $25 off any purchase of $100 or more during the sales event.
Unsurprisingly, given all the deals Ikea is coming out with this season, its Black Friday sales event will last more than just one day. Shoppers can take advantage of these deals through Monday, November 26. That's four days of savings, so don't expend all your shopping energy before these promotions roll around.
Take a look ahead to see a selection of pieces that will be getting major discounts.