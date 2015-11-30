Along with sleeves that bunch up inside of our jackets and scarves that give us perpetual staticky hair, one of our biggest winter dressing gripes is a case of cold feet. Freezing extremities are not only risky, they’re an uncomfortable nuisance that could easily put the kibosh on any outdoor activities. However, the five seasonal looks we’ve planned have got that issue covered — quite cozily, in fact.
Some are laced-up and some are lug-soled, but most importantly, all are lined. The Frye boots ahead polish off a number of chilly weather outfits without sacrificing your warmth. And since you care about looking good, we’ve broken down a variety of options, from over-the-knee styles to chunky heels and beyond. Click through for the outfits that'll keep you — and your toes — toasty.
