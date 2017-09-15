Is there anything more satisfying than wiping your inbox clean and checking off your last to-do on a Friday afternoon, only to see your group text blowing up with invites for the night(s) ahead? Sounds like a pretty solid start to the weekend if you ask us.
Whether the plan is to somehow finagle your way into the buzziest party of the month, catch up with your BFFs over photogenic drinks at a cute new spot, crash a downtown DJ set, or get your groove on after your work dinner has wrapped, we’ve got the ultimate inspiration for your going-out look ahead. From a modern cold-shoulder frock you can shimmy in to a Western knee-high boot and jean pairing that’s equal parts playful and practical, each of these Macy’s outfits skips the clichéd going-out staples in favor of cool, unexpected alternatives. With your GNO ensemble in check, now you can focus on getting to your affair on time (for once).
Advertisement
Cocktail Sipper - Shop The Look
You live for an excuse to get all dolled up. Whether you're meeting pals at a chic wine bar, the ballet, or a benefit dinner, this feminine off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect look for a posh evening out.
Guest List Regular - Shop The Look
Your crew would never pass up a good party or launch event, which means you need to stand out in a sea of scenesters. Channel a more-is-more vibe with metallic creepers and a layered dress sitch so there's no doubt you'll get noticed.
Concert Crasher - Shop The Look
Headed to a sold out show? Keep it low-key with jeans and a billowy top. Pair with heeled boots so you can see the performances over the crowd.
Party Starter - Shop The Look
If you refuse to let anyone go home until they've made it on to the dance floor with you, throw on comfy block heels and a dress you can get down for a never-ending party.
Advertisement