Whether the plan is to somehow finagle your way into the buzziest party of the month, catch up with your BFFs over photogenic drinks at a cute new spot, crash a downtown DJ set, or get your groove on after your work dinner has wrapped, we’ve got the ultimate inspiration for your going-out look ahead. From a modern cold-shoulder frock you can shimmy in to a Western knee-high boot and jean pairing that’s equal parts playful and practical, each of these Macy’s outfits skips the clichéd going-out staples in favor of cool, unexpected alternatives. With your GNO ensemble in check, now you can focus on getting to your affair on time (for once).