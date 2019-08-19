~Why~ Is Everyone Typing Like T H I S Right Now?

As internet tropes become increasingly mainstream — from new favorites like 30-50 feral hogs to old classics (well, from 2017) like the distracted boyfriend — these typing styles are also taking on lives far beyond social media. The band A R I Z O N A, for example, uses it to stylize its name. “When we were trying to figure out how to present A R I Z O N A, a lot of the bands we were fond of used caps, like CHVRCHES and LANY,” the band, which was founded in 2015 and is signed to Atlantic Records, tells Refinery29. “We jokingly thought amongst ourselves, why not take it one step further?"