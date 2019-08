~Why~ Is Everyone Typing Like T H I S Right Now?

Lurk the Bachelor subreddit while a new episode is airing and you’ll see it. Open the junkmail section of your inbox and skim the subject lines of promotional emails from hip fashion and beauty brands and you’ll see it. You’ll definitely see it on your Twitter feed; you can even find it among the names of semi-obscure bands on Spotify. Everywhere, and seemingly all of a sudden, lots of people on the internet are typing L I K E T H I S. Or t h i s. Perhaps you’ve even done it yourself. But have you ever wondered where it comes from… and what the hell it actually means?