15 Gifts For Every Couple On Your List

We get it. When it comes to toasting your pals' engagements and nuptials, sometimes you want to go off-piste. (Sometimes you want to go really off-piste, which is probably a bad idea.) Sometimes all the "good" gifts on the registry have already been scooped up. Sometimes you're so close to the couple that a brownie pan just seems underwhelming. Sometimes there is no registry.
And if there's no engagement party or other special celebration, Jessica Janik, founder of The Invisible Bridesmaid, says a gift isn't compulsory. If you're a close friend or family member, however, you should expect to mark the occasion with at least something. Fret not, though. There are fewer expectations for engagement presents, allowing gift-givers to get a bit more personal. That's, "Wow, he/she really gets us" personal and not, "I thought you could wear this on the honeymoon night" personal, FYI.
"Engagement gifts can be such a pleasure to give because they allow the giver a chance to be creative, whereas with the wedding gift you usually should just gift money or buy something off the registry," Janik adds.
Still stumped? We've rounded up some excellent gift ideas to get the ball rolling. Whether your betrothed besties are jet-setters or homebodies, one of these beautiful buys is sure to tempt.
