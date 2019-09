If you've moseyed into a trendy matcha bar or whiled away hours down the rabbit hole that is IG's explore tab recently, it should come as no surprise that Generation Z has a thing for sneakers. Sure, there's the whole comfort factor, but there's a hell of a lot more to it. For the late teen and early twentysomething set, who typically subscribe to an "authenticity above all else" attitude when it comes to style, there are very few items in their wardrobes that possess the chameleon-like abilities of a pair of kicks. You can dress them up or dress them down. In fact, you can do just about anything in them — and be whomever it is you want to be. Take a pair of Converse , for example. Lace them up and boom: The world is yours for the taking.