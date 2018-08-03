If you've moseyed into a trendy matcha bar or whiled away hours down the rabbit hole that is IG's explore tab recently, it should come as no surprise that Generation Z has a thing for sneakers. Sure, there's the whole comfort factor, but there's a hell of a lot more to it. For the late teen and early twentysomething set, who typically subscribe to an "authenticity above all else" attitude when it comes to style, there are very few items in their wardrobes that possess the chameleon-like abilities of a pair of kicks. You can dress them up or dress them down. In fact, you can do just about anything in them — and be whomever it is you want to be. Take a pair of Converse, for example. Lace them up and boom: The world is yours for the taking.
To prove our point, we teamed with the brand to tap five girls with serious sartorial game and an L.A. zip code (ICYMI, West Coasters are really good at fashion right now) to model some of the insanely creative ways kids these days are wearing the cult-classic One Star sneakers. From a suit getup that's way too cool for any business meeting to a bold, skin-baring ensemble that embraces one color all over, the not-for-the-faint-of-heart, down-for-whatever outfits ahead will inspire you to not only run out and buy some One Stars, stat — in whatever color of the rainbow you fancy — but to take a walk on the wild side. Sound good? Keep on scrolling.
Kaamilah proves that sneakers and suits go together like peanut butter and jelly. To keep your vibe more boss, as opposed to boardroom, opt for a suit in a standout shade like fuchsia; style it with a dope see-through harness and matching wrist cuffs, One Stars in a contrasting color, and big ass hoops. Because obviously.
Yes, these are chap jeans, and yes, we're totally into them. Worn here with tights underneath (it's not always sunny in Los Angeles, people), a lightweight colorblocked windbreaker, and a sporty sling bag, Olivia's chill look has total wear-anywhere potential. Feeling extra? Match your hair to your One Stars FTW.
Texture mashups are all the rage. It might sound like a lot, but wearing a number of wildly different materials at once looks unexpectedly amazing. Case in point: Jamillah's outfit. A metallic minidress with a foil-like effect, a translucent vinyl raincoat, and suede One Star sneakers offer that right combo of polish and playfulness.
Going part girly and part grungy has never failed us. Here, Isabell makes the paradoxical pairing feel fresh with a sweet ruffle dress featuring cool cutout details, a leather choker reminiscent of something a rockstar would wear, sheer socks, and classic black One Stars (aka the kind of kicks you can wear with quite literally anything).
The next time you wake up so late you don't even have time to grab an oat-milk latte from the corner coffee shop, make things easy and subscribe to one hue from head to toe. Hannah's epic all-red-everything outfit — pulled together with a tie-front crop top, high-waisted pants, a cheeky beret, and low-top One Stars — reads relaxed but with a quirky twist.
