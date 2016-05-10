Let's face it: Contouring can be daunting. All the tracing, blending, and color-matching can overwhelm even the most adept makeup maven. If the technique weren't scary enough, new chiseling products continue to hit the market, making the options limitless.
So, liquid, cream, or powder? That's exactly the question we asked professional makeup artist Elisa Flowers and YouTube guru Maryam Maquillage. Thankfully, they've demystified each type of contouring product and shared their tips on how to master the look, every time. Ready to showcase your expertise to the world? Check out their advice, ahead.
