6 p.m. — I arrive at my tutor's place and we talk about our weekend. I remember that when I went to buy laundry detergent, I couldn't tell which one was detergent! I've lived in Israel for two years, but I guess I had always relied on the English label that most generic brands have. But, this time I was determined to buy an organic, vegan brand and none of the bottles had any English! I had to ask the check out lady. I tell him about this and explains that there are actually three words in Hebrew to say "wash." Only one of which is specifically used for laundry and nothing else. I write down all three and laugh because..Hebrew! I really want to become fluent one day, but it's hard for me to believe that I'll ever get there.