12:50 p.m. — Lunchtime! I head to Chopt and grab a Santa Fe salad with crispy chicken and enjoy a lengthy lunch with five of my coworkers. $16.85



3 p.m. — Open another waitlist offer from a medical school. This sucks. A waitlist feels worse than a no.



3:30 p.m. — Grab a matcha with my work mentor for our weekly check-in. These coffees/beverages are covered by the company so we try to make the most of it.



4:15 p.m. — I head out of the office early. Just to be clear, this is an off week. I usually am pretty booked at work but the nature of consulting is it waxes and wanes and I'm trying to be better at accepting when I'm not busy. I get another waitlist offer on the train.



4:50 p.m. — I get off the train a stop early to walk and talk to my mom again about these waitlists. I'm feeling pretty defeated and stop by the wine store to grab a bottle of red. $30



6:15 p.m. — My friend from college comes by after work and I make myself a salad with more of my rotisserie chicken for dinner. We bake brownies, talk about life and our relationships, and make a solid dent in the wine.



9:30 p.m. — My friend leaves and I watch two episodes of Big Little Lies, which I'm rewatching for the third time, and FaceTime B. before heading to bed around midnight. But not before rebuying a Rimowa phone case that I bought two weeks ago and for some reason the order got canceled. $179.65



Daily Total: $226.50