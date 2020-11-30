7:30 a.m. — I roll out of bed and criticize myself for not being one of those people who wakes up well before starting WFH to make themselves coffee and breakfast and ease into their day. Do those people really exist? Shamefully, I am not one of them. I immediately log onto my work computer to check my emails, greet my team over IM, and look over my calendar to get a feel for my day ahead. I take a break after orienting myself to make an iced coffee with the Grady's cold brew concentrate I bought a week or so ago and feel guilty letting go to waste. Breakfast this morning is cottage cheese and sunflower seeds. M. comes out from his office to have his breakfast and we decide to go for a quick walk down the block then get back to work. He has some grueling data cleanup to do, so he texts me after a bit to complain and we joke back and forth for a bit. Yes, we text each other in the same house.