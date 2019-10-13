6:55 a.m. — I wake up to my upstair's neighbor's kids running around. My roommate and I have concluded my room is directly under the kids. I'm still dead tired so I drift back to sleep until my alarm goes off at 7:20. I mess around on Instagram and think about how excited I am for my date with B. tomorrow. And that's when I realize that it's FREAKING WEDNESDAY! And I'm supposed to be in for an early meeting today, FUCK! I tear out of bed and quickly wash my face, throw on minimal makeup, and get dressed. As I'm waiting for my steamer to heat up, I decide to check my email and see that the meeting was actually canceled **insert praise hands emoji**. I take my time finishing my hair and packing my lunch and I'm out the door. Until I need to turn around to make sure my I unplugged my straightener. I've never once left my straightener on, but I constantly worry that I do.