4 p.m. — We get home and stop by the apartment office to pick up the new Zojirushi rice cooker K. bought last week. We unload the groceries and K. settles into the couch to rest for a bit. I find the kitchen area messy, which spikes my anxiety levels. I start cleaning — wiping down counters, washing dishes, spot-treating the sticky parts of the floor. I also clean the new Zojirushi and unplug our old rice cooker to move it aside. We originally thought our old rice cooker was broken, but after K. cleaned it's interior, it's worked just fine all week. However, I am not complaining about this upgrade. I love the little songs that announce when the rice has started/finished, the different cooking settings depending on what type of rice you have, even the quality of the inner pan is so much better than our old rice cooker. I dig out some sushi rice from the back of our cupboard — this'll tide us over until we make it to Costco to get a bag of jasmine rice.