10:30 a.m. — Look at the mold again and despair. Go outside and water the garden and clean up some garden trimmings that were too much for the bin last week. I'm about to walk to the hardware store when my husband, son, and dog return. Apparently the beach wasn't much fun. They stopped on the way back to buy sandwiches and some deli items ($48.98). I mask up and take the car since it's now available. I mean to buy vinegar and a stiff brush to tackle the mold and maybe some painting supplies because I'm planning to paint our dining room walls. But this is the first time I've been in a hardware or home store since March so I spend $201.17 for hooks, vinegar, the brush, primer, painter's tape, paint trays, Spic and Span to clean the walls before priming, two sets of kitchen towels because ours are getting gross, bird food, an indoor plant and pot for my office, a planter shaped like a black cat for my son, and three potted herbs to plant in the yard. I spend so much they give me a bottle of wine as a prize! $250.15