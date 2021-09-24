8 a.m. — The bus is running late so I go the coffee shop and get a takeaway coffee ($3.50). The bus arrives and I swipe my bus card when getting on ($2, but included in transport costs above). I wear a mask because I don't want to get COVID and everyone around me seems to have forgotten about the pandemic. A man stands right next to me, taking up my personal space. $3.50



9 a.m. — Get to work and that coffee did not wake me up. I go to my work cafe and get another coffee. $3.50



1 p.m. — It's lunchtime and my team decides to order sushi for lunch. I get three sushi rolls and a drink. $10



5 p.m. — Home time. My mum picks me up from work because she is concerned about me catching public transport too much because of COVID. Even though it is out of her way, she drives me all the way home. I'm blessed to have such a kind mother.



7 p.m. — I feed my dog and then myself. I can't be bothered to cook anything so I check my freezer and decided on a sweet potato and lentil soup I made a while ago. I love making food that I can freeze because I am very lazy when it comes to making dinner for myself every night, especially when P. is away. He works about an hour-and-a-half from where we live, so he is gone for two weeks at a time. He was supposed to come back tomorrow but has been extended an additional week. It's tough sometimes, but we're used to it after doing long-distance for years.



10 p.m. — After bingeing Friends for a couple of hours, I take the dog outside and then we head to bed. When P. is not home, I let our dog sleep next to me.



Daily Total: $17