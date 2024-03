After 10 Years in an Open Marriage, I Came Out to My Mom as Polyamorous

While out at happy hour with my mother, I watch her fiddle with the latest upgrade to her large diamond wedding ring. The moments she and I have spent like this, entirely alone, are so few I could count them on one hand. It’s partly because she raised my brothers and me as a single mother , leaving little time for us individually, and that whenever my larger Mexican family takes the 45-minute drive to see each other, there’s usually more people in tow. But I suspect it’s also the fact that sitting together with all our differences is so damn uncomfortable. This rare intimacy somehow reminds me of a first date — the slow thaw as we order and the familiar hope that this time I might be able to share more. We're a few days late, but we're celebrating my 35th birthday.